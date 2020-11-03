TPN Vs BRF Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Seventh defeat for Tianjin places them bottom of the league.

Only one of the two sides to yet register a win in the league and the only side with seven defeats to its name in CBA 2020-21, Tianjin Pioneers are fast losing relevance in the league. Despite this being only the first month of the competition, Tianjin’s complete inability to show the stomach for a fight has already seen many ardent viewers of the league dismiss them off as mere pushovers.

The same dismal lack of a fight and character was evident in the 117-106 defeat the club was dished out by Xinjiang on Monday. It was the club’s seventh successive defeat, a result which leaves perfectly sums up the dreary form which has engulfed the side ever since the onset of the season.

This is jut the opposition Beijing Royal Fighters were yearning for. Themselves in a quagmire with just two wins this season, today’s contest offers the club the chance to register two wins on the bounce for the first time this term.

TPN Vs BRF Fantasy Probable Winner

After a howler of a form, the Royal Fighters are on a resurgence. The club won its foregone skirmish to register its second win in three outings, a performance which they’ll build on to pull off another triumph in this one.

Probable Playing 5

Tianjin Pioneers

He, Shuai, Meng, Ta, Xin

Beijing Royal Fighters

Kyle, Arnett, Wang, Sun, Yue

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Pioneers Vs Royal Fighters

Date And Time: 4th November, Wednesday: 9:30am

Bygone Encounter

Xinjiang Vs Tianjin: 117-106

Royal Fighters Vs Dragons: 87-79

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Guze Yu from Tianjin will find a place in our setup as the point guard for this one. The Tianjin man hasn’t been the most influential but he’s been a dependable name, someone who is persistently dropping points from the deep for his side.

Shooting Guard

Given the lacklustre quality of Tianjin’s defence, this can easily end up into a fixture when Yifan Hou ends up going berserk. The shooting guard dropped 16 points and 6 rebounds the last time he stepped out to the middle, a showing we envision him emulating come today.

Small Forward

In a Tianjin side where nothing has gone their way, Siyu He is showing the way forward. He’s been an epitome of consistency and reliability, a player who is delivering noteworthy performances in both attack and defence.

Power Forward

We are pairing him alongside Jin Xin who had 16 points and 9 rebounds in the same affair with the two moving in unison to deliver points in the paint for the club.

Centre

With Tianjin knowing the only way they can win this one is by bosting their attacking gameplan, Deshaui Shi will be handed over a freehand by his club. He has shown on ample occasions that he can drop baskets, a skill set alluded to in the 11 points and 7 rebounds he had the last time around.

Marko Todorovic utilised his flamboyance to shoot a staggering 25 point performance in the same contest to see him form the duo from the club. We will also have a partnership represent us from Beijing Royal Fighters meanwhile, one which will clobber this paper thin Tianjin defence.

We begin with Changdong Yu who had a 14-10 double-double in his bygone showing. Giving him company is Tonglin Sun who has clobbered almost everything sent down his way to pull off the boards for his side.

Star Player

Marko’s 25-12 double-double sees him emerge as our star player while Shi is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Yu, Hou, He, Xin, Shi, Marko, Sun, Changdong

