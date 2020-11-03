This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to wait for Daniel Jones to throw a Daniel Jones type of pass before they could celebrate a win over the Giants on Monday.

But then Jones threw a terrible pass on a two-point conversion (and got a little help from the refs) and Brady and Co. left MetLife with a 25-23 win.

Was it a beautiful win? No, not at all. The Bucs trailed 14-6 at halftime and Brady wasn’t happy so he took his frustrations out on his helmet.

But then Brady did what he’s done his whole legendary career – he turned things around and made the plays when it mattered most and got the W.

It’s just what he does.

It’s just who he is.

Brady, who threw for 275 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions, now has the Bucs at 6-2 and staring down a big matchup this coming Sunday night with the 5-2 Saints.

He has Gronk, who scored another TD against the Giants, back to being Gronk.

He also has Antonio Brown joining the team, as he’s eligible to play against the Saints.

The Bucs have all the pieces to be the best team in the NFC and to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

What Brady is doing at 43 is absolutely ridiculous and yet he’s making it all seem so darn normal. He’s like some robot who has been designed to just always be a great quarterback no matter his age or team he’s playing for.

In his last five games Brady has 14 TD passes and just one interception and his QB rating has generally been well over 100.

AND HE’S 43 YEARS OLD!

Brady just keeps on going. And going. And going.

And now he has the Bucs rolling.

