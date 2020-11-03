Twitter is a very weird corner of the internet, full of a countless number of lanes.

For example, you have Black Twitter. You also have Pineapple on Pizza Twitter. We can keep going. There’s Football Twitter, ForEx Twitter, Academic Twitter, Tech Twitter, Weird Twitter.

And then you have Basketball Twitter, which feels like some sort of twisted amalgamation of all the Twitters put together. It’s also where you can find some of the most interesting characters on the app.

With that being the case, though, I’m not sure anybody would’ve put money on the person running the Velveeta Cheese Twitter account being a member of Basketball Twitter.

We have no idea who runs this account, but it’s definitely somebody from basketball Twitter. And not just a member, but an esteemed member.

Who else would drop a scorching hot take like this on VORP?

Only a basketball nerd would drop a scathing critique of raw plus-minus while calling Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf the most underrated player in NBA history. By the way, this is a take I can get behind!

They even have takes on Rudy Gobert’s true value as a defender in today’s NBA, where threes are more valuable than anything else.

And I’m not even sure what this Collin Sexton take is, but I do know it’s the correct take.

They also had a solid take on basketball analytics and reliance on advanced metrics as a whole.

Yes, this is definitely a Basketball Twitter veteran. Can’t tell me otherwise. Of course, Basketball Twitter actually loved this.

Yeah, we need to figure out who this is ASAP.