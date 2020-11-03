Life is good for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re 7-0 and the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, and just defeated two leading AFC playoff contenders – the Titans and Ravens – on the road in back-to-back weeks.

After leading his team with seven receptions for 67 yards against the Ravens, though, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster received a particularly annoying notice from the NFL. The league ruled that Smith-Schuster did not adequately cover his lower leg during the game with his socks or stockings, and was fined a total of $5,000. Smith-Schuster shared the letter on Instagram, and revealed that running back James Conner was also fined.

The NFL clearly takes its uniform policy very seriously! We can’t have football players out here showing…. *checks notes* … a sliver of exposed leg.

#Steelers WR JuJu Smith Schuster and RB James Conner were fined $5,000 each for wearing their socks too low. pic.twitter.com/e4AzqTwBeY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2020