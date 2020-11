The New York Giants are having an abysmal season, but they still might not have a chance to overtake the Jets in the race for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

New York City’s football teams are a combined 1-15 this season, and the Jets are still winless after a blowout loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. Adam Gase’s team will host the struggling Patriots this weekend, which could be one of the best chances left on the Jets’ schedule to get a win.

The Jets, Jaguars and Dolphins all currently own two first-round selections, while the Seahawks, Rams and Texans have none.

The first 18 positions of the 2021 NFL Draft will be determined by record. The remaining spots will be determined by the outcome of the playoffs. The first tiebreaker for teams with matching records is strength of schedule in reverse order.

32. Steelers (7-0)

Strength of schedule: .454

Next game: at Cowboys

31. Jets via Seahawks (6-1)

Strength of schedule: .430

Next game: at Bills

30. Chiefs (7-1)

Strength of schedule: .444

Next game: vs. Panthers

29. Buccaneers (6-2)

Strength of schedule: .475

Next game: vs. Saints

28. Bills (6-2)

Strength of schedule: .513

Next game: vs. Seahawks

27. Saints (5-2)

Strength of schedule: .496

Next game: at Buccaneers

26. Titans (5-2)

Strength of schedule: .496

Next game: vs. Bears

25. Packers (5-2)

Strength of schedule: .466

Next game: at 49ers

24. Ravens (5-2)

Strength of schedule: .488

Next game: at Colts

23. Cardinals (5-2)

Strength of schedule: .463

Next game: vs. Dolphins

22. Colts (5-2)

Strength of schedule: .453

Next game: vs. Ravens

21. Jaguars via Rams (5-3)

Strength of schedule: .508

Next game: BYE

20. Browns (5-3)

Strength of schedule: .453

Next game: BYE

19. Eagles (3-4-1)

Strength of schedule: .496

Next game: BYE

18. Bears (5-3)

Strength of schedule:.462

Next game: at Titans

17. Raiders (4-3)

Strength of schedule: .517

Next game: at Chargers

16. Dolphins (4-3)

Strength of schedule: .462

Next game: at Cardinals

15. 49ers (4-4)

Strength of schedule: .525

Next game: vs. Packers

14. Broncos (3-4)

Strength of schedule:.555

Next game: at Falcons

13. Lions (3-4)

Strength of schedule: .504

Next game: at Vikings

12. Panthers (3-5)

Strength of schedule: .542

Next game: at Chiefs

11. Bengals (2-5-1)

Strength of schedule: .517

Next game: BYE

10. Vikings (2-5)

Strength of schedule: .525

Next game: vs. Lions

9. Patriots (2-5)

Strength of schedule: .521

Next game: at Jets

8. Chargers (2-5)

Strength of schedule: .496

Next game: vs. Raiders

7. Washington (2-5)

Strength of schedule: .476

Next game: vs. Giants

6. Falcons (2-6)

Strength of schedule: .563

Next game: vs. Broncos

5. Cowboys (2-6)

Strength of schedule: .467

Next game: vs. Steelers

4. Dolphins via Texans (1-6)

Strength of schedule: .565

Next game: at Jaguars

3. Jaguars (1-6)

Strength of schedule: .543

Next game: vs. Texans

2. Giants (1-7)

Strength of schedule: .537

Next game: at Washington

1. Jets (0-8)

Strength of schedule: .593

Next game: vs. Patriots

