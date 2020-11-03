SUP vs VEL Fantasy Prediction: Supernovas vs Velocity – 4 November 2020 (Sharjah). The Women’s T20 Challenge of the Women’s IPL is back and the next four games will be watched by many.

Supernovas will take Velocity on in the League Match of The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 which will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. BCCI has done a tremendous job in organizing this tournament and, these four games will be of great interest.

Both of them met in the finals of the tournament last year where Supernovas won the championship. There are a lot of overseas players missing in this tournament due to the Women’s Big Bash but still, there are a lot of star Indians players available in this game. This is going to be a really good game.

Pitch Report – The pitch in Sharjah is favouring the spinners due to slow nature but the boundaries are small in this ground.

Match Details :

Time:- 7:30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Supernovas – Priya Punia, Chamari Atapattu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Shakera Selman.

Velocity – Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (WK), Devika Vaidya, Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

J Rodriguez, H Kaur, C Attapattu, P Yadav, and M Raj.

SUP vs VEL Team Wicket-Keeper

T Bhatia (Price 8) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Both keepers are not expected to make much impact in the game but she is a regular in the Indian team and can be promoted in the batting as well.

SUP vs VEL Team Batsmen

H Kaur (Price 10) and J Rodriguez (Price 9.5) will be our batters from Supernovas. Both of them are match-winners of this format and have the ability to turn the game on their own. Jemimah won the player of the tournament last year and she is expected to give her best this time as well whereas Harman is a T20 specialist and is the captain of the national team as well. They cannot be dropped from the team.

S Verma (Price 9.5) and M Raj (Price 9) will be our batters from Velocity. Verma is the opener of the team and she proved her class in the last T20 World Cup where she was the leading run-scorer of the side whereas Raj means consistency, she is a Legend of the game and one of the most technically sound players. Both of them are brilliant options at the top.

SUP vs VEL Team All-Rounders

C Atapattu (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Supernovas. Chamari is one of the best reliable players in women’s cricket. She plays in the top-order and bowls his bowling quota as well. Atapattu scored at an average of 38.50 in the last T20 World Cup.

S Pandey (Price 9) and S Luus (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Velocity. Pandey is one of India’s finest bowlers and she is a genuine wicket-taker. She has also played some vital knocks with the bat whereas Luus scored at an average of 47.50 in the last T20 World Cup and she is a wicket-taker as well. Both of them are experienced players in this format.

SUP vs VEL Team Bowlers

L Kasperek (Price 9) will be our bowler from the Velocity. She is a Kiwi International bowler and her record is brilliant in the T20 format. Kasperek has picked 65 wickets in 40 T20I games.

P Yadav (Price 9) and R Yadav (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Supernovas. Poonam was the highest wicket-taker of the side in the last T20 World Cup where she picked 10 wickets in just 5 games whereas Radha also picked 6 wickets in just 3 games. Both of the spinners are genuine wicket-takers and the track of Sharjah will suit their bowling.

Match Prediction: Supernovas are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Jemimah Rodriguez and Shafali Verma

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Chamari Atapattu and Harmanpreet Kaur

