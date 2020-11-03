SRH vs MI Man of the Match: The spinner of Sunrisers Hyderabad was awarded ‘Man of the Match’ award for registering economical figures.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets. In what was their third win in a row, Sunrisers have now qualified to the playoffs on the back of their seventh victory this season.

Needing 150 runs to qualify for the playoffs, Hyderabad didn’t take anything for granted as opening batsmen in Warner and wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha scored individual half-centuries to seal the chase in the 18th over.

In what was his 48th IPL half-century, Warner ended up scoring an awe-inspiring 85* (58) with the help of 10 fours and a six to also become the second-highest run-scorer this season.

Saha, on the other hand, registered his eighth IPL half-century with his 58* (45) comprising of seven fours and a six.

After Sunrisers captain David Warner won the toss and chose to field, his bowlers justified his decision by reducing Mumbai to a below par 149/8 in 20 overs. Had it not been for vice-captain Kieron Pollard scoring 41 (25) with the help of two fours and four sixes, Indians’ first-innings score could have been much less.

With bowling figures of 4-0-34-3, Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers. However, it was spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was awarded the ‘Man of the Match’ award for registering bowling figures of 4-0-19-2. Other than dismissing the likes of Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Krunal Pandya (0), Nadeem was instrumental in not letting the MI batsmen find the boundaries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“I don’t get a lot of games. I am used to not getting so many games. When you get your chance, you give your 100%. I have been working hard on the carrom ball for the last two years. I thought it was the right time to use it. The round-arm ball too.

“Sometimes, it doesn’t bounce if it lands on the leather. If it lands on the seam, it turns a lot. When you are contributing to the team, it boosts you up. If you see our bowing unit, everybody is doing his job for the last few games. It is a small ground but as you pitches are turning slower so if you pitch in the right areas, it is difficult to hit,” Nadeem told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.