When Group B was drawn up, the only narrative Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach found themselves a part of was which side would end up making it to the Europa League. With Inter Milan and Real Madrid as their nemesis, both these clubs were going to stand little chance of achieving anything better than a third place finishing.

However, football is a game which has hit us with a slew of surprises ever since its inception and Group B of the Champions League 2020-21 has been no different. Today’s opponents are occupying the top two slots in the group, sides who have stunned and blown everyone apart with their resillinace and perseverance.

Sitting right in first place, Shakhtar Donetsk have pulled off two of their biggest results in their footballing career. The side opened its account with a win against Real Madrid before eventually holding the mighty Inter Milan to a draw, two results which have defied all belief and logic.

Probable Winner

Elsewhere, the Germans have themselves been sensational as well. The club has pulled off two 2-2 draws against the same opponents, ties which the club could have easily won had they not conceded late levellers.

Now fighting it out for first place, these two sides are going to engage us in a jaffer today. Its one we see curbing in a draw with neither team managing to do enough to pull off a win on the day.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Maksym, Ismaily, Yevhen and Fernando are all going to be out of action with the players spending time on the injury bed.

Poulsen and Denis are both nursing injuries currently.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Trubin, Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Korniyenko, Maycon, Patrick, Antonio, Tete, Marlos, Solomon

Borussia Monchengladbach

Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Kramer, Neuhaus, Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram, Plea

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Borussia Monchengladbach Group B

Date And Time: 3rd November, Tuesday- 11:25pm IST

Venue: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev

Top Scorer

Shakhtar Donetsk

Borussia Monchengladbach

Bygone Encounter

Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Inter Milan: 0-0

Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Real Madrid: 2-2

SHA Vs MOB Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Up against a rejuvenated Real Madrid side the last time around, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer was responsible for his side’s draw on the day. He refused to let anything past his gloves on the day, a gritty showing which sees him take over this slot for us.

Defenders

Shakhtar Donetsk’s defensive setup has been the foundation of their consummate success in the tournament. The team’s backline has refused to let in anything through it, one where all the parts have moved in unison with players taking up pinch perfect positions to tame attacks.

Such has been the quality of the team’s backline that we’ll be opting for all of Domison Dodo, Viktor Kornienko and Valerii Bondar from the club. Elsewhere, the one assist for him sees us make Ramy Bensebaini the first pick from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Midfielders

With the one goal and one assist against Real Madrid, Mateus Tete Cardoso will be retaining his place in our side from the club from Ukraine. The visiting side on the other hand see us opt for Jonas Hoffmann who has the one goal to his name with Lars Stindl giving him company for the day’s encounter.

Strikers

The club’s focal points in attack, top scorer Marcus Thuram and two assists man, Alassane Plea will complete the set of picks from the German side for the contest. The opposition meanwhile see us indulge in the pick of Manor Solomon courtesy of his one strike.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Thuram’s two goals see him captain our side while Plea is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Sommer, Viktor, Bondar, Dodo, Ramy, Stindl, Hoffmann, Mateus, Thuram, Solomon, Plea

