RM vs INT Fantasy Prediction: Today’s clash takes on the identity of a must win encounter for two sides struggling to live up to their stature.

Drawn up together in Group B of the Champions League 2020-21, for Real Madrid and Inter Milan today’s clash should have been a battle for first. Rather, its become a tie to ensure either sides survival in the league with both these clubs vying for their opening win in the competition when they square off against each other today.

Drawing both of their opening couple of fixtures in the group, Inter Milan’s plight in the tournament have unfortunately continued unabated. Conte has been able to shrug off his inability to traverse his way past European competitions, a predicament which is hurting the Italian setup this season.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid themselves have fared off even worse. Emerging as the bottom placed club after their opening couple of encounters with a draw and defeat to their name, the Spanish side find themselves occupying a place not even their biggest naysayers would have envisioned.

Probable Winner

With both the sides making a meal of their soirees in the CL till now, this fixture is one which neither side can afford to win. It will be a tasty and closely fought affair, one Real Madrid should just about manage to scram through to a win in.

Team News

Real Madrid are fraught with injuries with Martin, Daniel, Alvaro, Mariano and Nacho all out with ongoing injuries while Eder has tested positive for COVID.

Vecino, Sensi, Alexis and Romelu are all out with injuries.

Probable Playing XI

Real Madrid

Courtois, Mendy, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Hazard, Benzema, Asensio.

Inter Milan

Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni, Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Perisic, Sanchez, Martinez.

Top Goal-scorer

Real Madrid

Casemiro: 1 Goal, 1 Assist

Inter Milan

Romelu: 2 Goals

RM vs INT Fantasy Prediction

Goal-keeper

Samir Handanovic from Inter Milan will be ingrained in our side as the goal-keeper for the upcoming tie. He helped register a cleansheet for his side the last time around, one where he parried away with a slew of shots against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Defenders

While Inter Milan are struggling defensively in both the Champions League and Serie A, there’s little doubting the expansive calibre of the club. A hoard of worldclass defenders equipped with Conte’s expansive knowledge have seen Inter Milan emerge as one of the most testing defensive units in the fraternity across the course of the last year.

Its this acumen which sees us opt for both of Achraf Hakimi and Stefan de Vrij from the side. Elsewhere, Real Madrid will see us enshrine in our framework, the indomitable partnership of Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy.

Mid-fielders

Ever since his transfer to Real Madrid, Eden Hazard has massively struggled to live upto his name and stature. However, for the first time since his dream move, he’s looking every bit the player the Spanish side indulged in with him scoring what was only his second ever club for the club at the weekend.

Casemiro who has the one goal and one assist in the competition joins up with the massively enterprising Federico Valverde joining up with him. Toni Kroos complete the quartet from the side while the visiting team will see us instil Marcelo Brozovic in our setup given his versatility.

Strikers

Karim Benzema’s goal the last time around rescued a draw for his side to see the striker wrap up our setup for the encounter.

Fantasy Team

Samir, Achraf, Ramos, Mendy, Vrij, Toni, Casemiro, Valverde, Eden, Marcelo, Karim.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.