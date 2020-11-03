Getty Images



The reigning Champions League winners will travel to Austria for a big matchup against Jesse Marsch in what could be a battle of youth vs. experience in Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich on CBS All Access.

Let’s get to the basics with what you need to know below:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena — Salzburg, Austria

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Salzburg +625; Draw +450; Bayern -270 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Salzburg: This will be the first of back-to-back matchdays against Bayern, with the first one at home. American manager Jesse Marsch told CBS Sports HQ on Monday that his side needs to have their “absolute best performance to even have a chance” in their upcoming ties after starting off 0-1-1 with a draw to Lokomotiv Moscow and a 3-2 loss to Atletico in heart-breaking fashion. If the Salzburg want to play in the knockout stage come February, they’ll need to collect some points and/or perhaps slay the German Goliath at least once.

Bayern: We’re at 13 games unbeaten in the Champions League for Bayern, dating back to their 11 wins in 11 last season. For David Alaba, it will be a bit of a homecoming as the Austrian international will get to play a Champions League match in his home nation. As for last season’s leading goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, he’s yet to score a goal in continental play this season. Is the third time (in the group stage) the charm for the Polish striker?

Prediction

This will be about as close as Red Bull Salzburg get to slaying Goliath. Despite being down their young Zambian striker Patson Daka due to a hamstring injury, the team rallies from a 2-1 deficit and his replacement, Noah Okafor, helps them salvage a draw at home. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Salzburg 2