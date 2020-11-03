Pros: New owner, great ballpark, lots of money (in theory), talented roster
Cons: New owner, pressure to win immediately, strong front office voice will already be in place (Sandy Alderson)
The Wilpons are finally out of the picture and the Mets have new ownership. Lifelong Mets fan and billionaire Steve Cohen was officially approved as new owner of the Mets last Friday, and he is expected to infuse the team with cash right away. Cohen’s net worth is north of $10 billion, making him the wealthiest MLB owner by a mile. Among his first orders of business will be building a state-of-the-art analytics department, according to Joe Pantorno or amNY, something that is overdue and sorely needed.
It has not happened yet but Cohen is expected to replace general manager Brodie Van Wagenen — the sale will close within the next week — whose bad moves (Jarred Kelenic trade, Jed Lowrie signing, etc.) outnumber his good moves (J.D. Davis trade, etc.), and bring in his own people to run the baseball operations. “I can say with certainty that baseball people will be running baseball operations,” Cohen said recently, which must be music to Mets fans’ ears after years of the Wilpons meddling in baseball decisions.
Should Cohen replace Van Wagenen, the next general manager will walk into a situation where he’s expected to have money to spend, and fans will love them simply because they aren’t part of the old regime. There’s also a lot of talent on the roster, starting with the great Jacob deGrom. You also have Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and others. There are needs on the pitching side, no doubt, and the farm system isn’t great (Baseball America ranks it 20th), but the MLB roster is talented.
On the downside, you’re going to have to win right away. That will be the expectation. And as good as the roster looks on paper, the Mets went 26-34 this year, tied for last place in the NL East. There’s work to be done to get this team into October, and they play in what figures to be challenged division, but no matter. Anything less than a postseason berth in 2021, while deGrom is still in his Cy Young prime, will be considered a failure. The pressure to win immediately is very real.
Also, we don’t know exactly what kind owner Cohen will be. All indications are he will stay out of the way and increase payroll, but we don’t know that for certain. It’s hard to believe he’ll be worse than the Wilpons, but there is a lot of ground between “the Wilpons” and “great owner.” We’re still waiting to see where Cohen fits on that scale. The next general manager goes in hoping for the best while understanding it’s possible they could be saddled with something closer to the worst.
If (when?) Cohen cuts tied with Van Wagenen — Van Wagenen has two years remaining on his contract, it should be noted — I think the Mets vault right to the top of the general manager openings rankings. Alderson will be team president and oversee business operations, so he won’t be a dedicated baseball operations person, meaning the new general manager will have real latitude. Cohen’s wallet and the talent on the roster outweigh the negatives for me. This will be the job to get this winter.
Pros: Talented roster, ownership willing to spend
Cons: Pressure to win immediately, weak farm system, strong front office voice already in place (Nick Krall)
President of baseball operations Dick Williams stepped down last month to focus on other endeavors, and soon thereafter the Reds announced Krall, their general manager, will “assume the lead over our baseball operations.” What that means exactly is unclear. Is Krall now doing his job in addition to Williams’ job? Or is he being elevated to Williams’ job and will appoint someone else to handle the day-to-day baseball operations?
“I’m going to answer to (owner) Bob (Castellini) now instead of Dick,” Krall told reporters, including MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, last month. “Not a ton (changes) from a day-to-day standpoint. Just will be more of the head of the department and the person who will make the final decision for this department to take to Bob.”
Regardless of Krall’s title, the Reds lost an important voice in their baseball operations department last month, and they may look to replace Williams at some point. Now that Krall is the head baseball operations person, it stands to reason anyone brought in to help out will work under him. It would be similar to the president of baseball operations/general manager arrangement, except Krall currently has the general manager title. That could change.
If the Reds do decide to bring in someone to assist Krall, this is a pretty desirable job. Ownership wants to win and is willing to spend money (Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas, etc.), and the MLB roster is quite good. Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray are a great rotation 1-2 punch and the lineup features Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, Jesse Winker, and others in addition to Castellanos and Moustakas. They need bullpen help and maybe another bat or two, but you’re not starting from scratch.
On the downside, the next general manager will need to win right away, and you know you’re going to have to report to Krall. You’re not coming in as the No. 1 baseball operations executive. Your best case scenario is No. 2 in the department. The farm system isn’t great (Baseball America ranks it 25th) and I’m not sure how much higher payroll can go, realistically. Pre-shutdown, Cincinnati’s projected $166 million full season payroll was poised to be a franchise record. Payroll may be maxed out already, limiting possible moves.
If Krall and the Reds do seek another baseball operations executive to essentially replace Williams, I would slot this job between the Phillies and Marlins in terms of desirability. They’re ready to win and they have money, but whomever they bring in won’t be in charge, and it’s unclear how much financial wiggle room they have following the shutdown. The roster is talented though. It’s just … complicated.