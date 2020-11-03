Getty Images



Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that they will be without Kylian Mbappe for Wednesday’s crunch Champions League Group H clash away at RB Leipzig on CBS All Access.

The France international picked up a hamstring problem in the 3-0 Ligue 1 win away at Nantes over the weekend and the club have announced that he is not fit enough to make the trip as his status “will be reassessed in 48 hours.”

PSG are already without Neymar until after the international break because of an adductor issue suffered last week in the 2-0 win away at Istanbul Basaksehir.

On top of Mbappe and Neymar, Marco Verratti remains absent with a quadricep injury and is not expected to feature again until after the November internationals.

PSG added that Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler are working their way back to fitness, although Rennes this weekend in Ligue 1 will likely come too soon.

In better news for Thomas Tuchel, Angel Di Maria is available again after completing his domestic suspension and Leandro Paredes is back in the squad to boost midfield options.

The German will face the press later on Tuesday to discuss the absences and look ahead to the Leipzig clash.