PS-W vs ST-W Fantasy Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women – 4 November 2020 (Sydney)

Perth Scorchers Women will take Sydney Thunder Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Blacktown International Sports Park in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Sydney Thunders are currently unbeaten in the tournament as they have won two of their four games whereas two games were abandoned due to rain. Scorchers, on the other hand, have won one, lost one, and two of their games have been abandoned. There are some star players in both teams and this is going to be an interesting game.

Pitch Report – The pitches supported the pacers on the first day of the tournament and 140 can be a really good score here.

Match Details :

Time:- 9:00 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Perth Scorchers Women – Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Lauren Down, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Megan Banting.

Sydney Thunder Women – Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Devine, H Knight, B Mooney, S Jo-Johnson, and N Bolton.

PS-W vs ST-W Team Wicket-Keeper

B Mooney (Price 10.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Mooney is an outstanding player and was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the last season. She has already scored 72 runs this season as well.

PS-W vs ST-W Team Batsmen

H Knight (Price 10), R Haynes (Price 9.5), and P Litchfield (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Sydney Thunder Women. Knight is in wonderful form and has scored 85 runs in the last couple of innings whereas she has picked 4 wickets in her bowling as well. Haynes & Litchfield are not in a good form but are just picked to complete the mandatory three batters.

[If Amy Jones play this game, keep her in place of Haynes]

PS-W vs ST-W Team All-Rounders

S Jo-Johnson (Price 8.5) ad R Trenaman (Price 8) will be our all-rounders from the Sydney Thunder Women. Johnson is a genuine wicket-taker and picked 18 wickets last season. She has picked a couple of wickets this season and has been batting really well whereas Trenaman opens the batting for her side and played a beautiful knock in the last game. Both of them are talented players.

S Devine (Price 11) and N Bolton (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Perth Scorchers Women. Devine is one of the best players in the tournament and was the highest run-scorer of the last season. She has scored 57 runs and picked a couple of wickets this season as well whereas Bolton bats at the number three slot and she has also picked a couple of wickets. Both of them are brilliant players.

PS-W vs ST-W Team Bowlers

T Peschel (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Perth Scorchers Women. She has been the best bowler of the side so far and has picked three wickets this season with a great economy.

S Bates (Price 8.5) and L Smith (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Sydney Thunder Women. Bates picked 15 wickets last season and has picked four wickets in the last couple of games whereas Smith has also been bowling well and has picked four wickets in the last couple of games. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Sydney Thunder Women are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Heather Knight

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Beth Mooney and Sammy Jo-Johnson

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report, and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.