Week 8 in the NFL delivered plenty of upsets, with the Packers, Titans, Rams and Browns all losing, as well as a thriller between the Steelers and Ravens – but how did each of those results affect the current 2020 NFL playoff picture?

To determine which teams have the best chance of making the playoffs in 2020, we crunched the numbers from the most recent playoff models from three major outlets – ESPN’s FPI, Five Thirty Eight and Football Outsiders. Each team is ranked in order of their average projected chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Big winners: Saints, Colts, Dolphins

The Saints, Colts and Dolphins all boosted their playoff chances by 14 percent with wins in Week 8. The Colts are now tied atop the AFC South with the Titans at 5-2, but face a pivotal four-week stretch with games against the Ravens, at the Titans, and at home against the Packers and Titans.

Big losers: Browns, 49ers, Titans

The Browns did the most damage to their playoff chances of any team in the league, dropping 18.4 percent after losing at home to the Raiders in terrible weather. The 49ers’ chances plummeted 16.6 percent in the NFC West with a loss to the Seahawks, while the Titans’ chances dropped 11 percent with an upset loss to Cincinnati.

32. Jets (0-8)

Playoff percentage: 0%

Change from last week: NONE

Next game: vs. Patriots

31. Jaguars (1-6)

Playoff percentage: 0.06%

Change from last week: UP 0.03%

Next game: vs. Texans

30. Falcons (2-6)

Playoff percentage: 0.4%

Change from last week: UP 0.1%

Next game: vs. Broncos

29. Bengals (2-5-1)

Playoff percentage: 1.8%

Change from last week: UP 1.3%

Next game: BYE

28. Texans (1-6)

Playoff percentage: 2.5%

Change from last week: UP 0.2%

Next game: at Jaguars

27. Panthers (3-5)

Playoff percentage: 2.9%

Change from last week: DOWN 3.9%

Next game: at Chiefs

26. Giants (1-7)

Playoff percentage: 4.0%

Change from last week: DOWN 1.1%

Next game: at Washington

25. Cowboys (2-6)

Playoff percentage: 6.1%

Change from last week: DOWN 4.9%

Next game: vs. Steelers

24. Chargers (2-5)

Playoff percentage: 8.7%

Change from last week: DOWN 8.2%

Next game: vs. Raiders

23. Patriots (2-5)

Playoff percentage: 10.0%

Change from last week: DOWN 8.6%

Next game: at Jets

22. Lions (3-4)

Playoff percentage: 10.6%

Change from last week: DOWN 4.9%

Next game: at Vikings

21. Broncos (3-4)

Playoff percentage: 11.0%

Change from last week: UP 3.1%

Next game: at Falcons

20. Vikings (2-5)

Playoff percentage: 11.3%

Change from last week: UP 7.9%

Next game: vs. Lions

19. Washington (2-5)

Playoff percentage: 23.7%

Change from last week: DOWN 0.9%

Next game: vs. Giants

18. 49ers (4-4)

Playoff percentage: 33.4%

Change from last week: DOWN 16.6%

Next game: vs. Packers

17. Dolphins (4-3)

Playoff percentage: 34.2%

Change from last week: UP 14.1%

Next game: at Cardinals

16. Raiders (4-3)

Playoff percentage: 46.2%

Change from last week: UP 12.4%

Next game: at Chargers

15. Bears (5-3)

Playoff percentage: 52.3%

Change from last week: DOWN 6.3%

Next game: at Titans

14. Browns (5-3)

Playoff percentage: 53.6%

Change from last week: DOWN 18.4%

Next game: BYE

13. Rams (5-3)

Playoff percentage: 61.8%

Change from last week: DOWN 9.9%

Next game: BYE

12. Eagles (3-4-1)

Playoff percentage: 66.5%

Change from last week: UP 7.1%

Next game: BYE

11. Cardinals (5-2)

Playoff percentage: 71.3%

Change from last week: UP 5.9%

Next game: vs. Dolphins

10. Colts (5-2)

Playoff percentage: 74.3%

Change from last week: UP 14.6%

Next game: vs. Ravens

9. Titans (5-2)

Playoff percentage: 77.3%

Change from last week: DOWN 11.4%

Next game: vs. Bears

8. Saints (5-2)

Playoff percentage: 83.1%

Change from last week: UP 14.7%

Next game: at Buccaneers

7. Packers (5-2)

Playoff percentage: 83.8%

Change from last week: DOWN 3.8%

Next game: at 49ers

6. Bills (6-2)

Playoff percentage: 89.3%

Change from last week: UP 4.4%

Next game: vs. Seahawks

5. Ravens (5-2)

Playoff percentage: 92.1%

Change from last week: DOWN 4.5%

Next game: at Colts

4. Buccaneers (6-2)

Playoff percentage: 93.9%

Change from last week: UP 3.6%

Next game: vs. Saints

3. Seahawks (6-1)

Playoff percentage: 94.7%

Change from last week: UP 13.1%

Next game: at Bills

2. Steelers (7-0)

Playoff percentage: 99.7%

Change from last week: UP 1.3%

Next game: at Cowboys

1. Chiefs (7-1)

Playoff percentage: 99.8%

Change from last week: UP 0.2%

Next game: vs. Panthers

