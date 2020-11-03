USATSI



Patrick Mahomes continues to get better as each week passes, affirming what he told CBS Sports this offseason about the parts of his game he can improve. The numbers don’t lie regarding Mahomes’ strong start to the 2020 season, as a case can be made he’s playing at a higher level than he was when he captured league MVP honors in 2018.

Though eight games in 2020, Mahomes has a higher completion percentage, fewer interceptions, more rushing yards and just as many rushing touchdowns as his MVP year of 2018. The Kansas City Chiefs also have the same 7-1 record in 2020 as they did in Mahomes’ MVP season, with the overall statistics eerily similar through eight games.

Patrick Mahomes — first eight games

Completion Percentage 65.6 66.9 Pass Yards 2,526 2,315 Pass TD 26 21 INT 6 1 Passer Rating 115.3 115.0 Rushing Yards 119 165 Rushing TD 2 2

Mahomes accomplished another first in his already incredible start, becoming the first player in NFL history to throw 20-plus touchdown passes and one or zero interceptions in the first eight games of a season. Mahomes is the only player in the NFL to rank in the top three in in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passer rating.

The Chiefs quarterback entered the MVP conversation with another outstanding performance Sunday, finishing 31 of 42 for 416 yards with five touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 144.4 passer rating. Mahomes became the 12th player in the Super Bowl era with 400 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game. He’s one of just six quarterbacks in league history to have multiple games 400-plus yards and 5-plus touchdown passes, accomplishing the feat in just 39 games. The other five quarterbacks on the list have played over 100 games in their career.

Having a Super Bowl championship and Super Bowl MVP under his belt, Mahomes is just playing with house money knowing how talented his team is. The sky is the limit for the Chiefs.

“The thing to me that I’ve learned from in my experiences is we have a team that can go get whatever we want to go get,” Mahomes said. “Going into the last two seasons you haven’t had that Super Bowl championship, you don’t know for sure, you think you do but you don’t know for sure and I know we have the players in this locker room and now it’s about the effort we put in every single day and the grind every single day of not taking anything for granted. That’s what its going to take and I think we have the leaders in this locker room to try and make a run at it.”

If it wasn’t for Russell Wilson, Mahomes wold be running away with MVP honors. Mahomes has entered the chatroom and isn’t leaving any time soon.