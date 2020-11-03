PAK vs ZIM super over: Zimbabwe put on display an incredible performance to tie the third ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During the third ODI of the ongoing Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan pacer Muhammad Musa Khan scored an intriguing last-ball boundary to tie the match and take it to a super over.

Chasing a 279-run target, Pakistan ended up scoring 278/9 in 50 overs on the back of captain Babar Azam’s 12th ODI century. In what was a top-order collapse in a dead-rubber match, Pakistan were reduced to 88/5 in the 18th over leaving a lot of work for Azam to do.

While the right-hand batsman stitched a 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket alongside Khushdil Shah (33) to bring the Pakistani innings back on track, it was a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Azam and pacer Wahab Riaz (52) which changed the prevented Pakistan from losing the match.

However, Pakistan losing three wickets in the last five overs including that of Azam (125) and Riaz found them in trouble yet again. From needing 20 runs in two overs to needing five runs on the last ball, it was Musa who scored a boundary off Richard Ngarava to tie the match.

As for the Zimbabwean bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 10-1-49-5. Other than Muzarabani, Donald Tiripani and Ngarava also picked a couple of wickets each.

After Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and chose to bat, the visitors scored 278/6 in 50 overs on the back of all-rounder Sean Williams scoring 118 (135) with the help of 13 fours and a six.

Chasing a 3-run target in the super over bowled by Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zimbabwean batsmen sealed the chase with ease.

PAK vs ZIM super over

