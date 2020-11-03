PAK vs ZIM super over: Zimbabwe put on display an incredible performance to tie the third ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During the third ODI of the ongoing Zimbabwe’s tour of Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan pacer Muhammad Musa Khan scored an intriguing last-ball boundary to tie the match and take it to a super over.

Chasing a 279-run target, Pakistan ended up scoring 278/9 in 50 overs on the back of captain Babar Azam’s 12th ODI century. In what was a top-order collapse in a dead-rubber match, Pakistan were reduced to 88/5 in the 18th over leaving a lot of work for Azam to do.

While the right-hand batsman stitched a 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket alongside Khushdil Shah (33) to bring the Pakistani innings back on track, it was a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Azam and pacer Wahab Riaz (52) which changed the prevented Pakistan from losing the match.

However, Pakistan losing three wickets in the last five overs including that of Azam (125) and Riaz found them in trouble yet again. From needing 20 runs in two overs to needing five runs on the last ball, it was Musa who scored a boundary off Richard Ngarava to tie the match.

As for the Zimbabwean bowlers, Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 10-1-49-5. Other than Muzarabani, Donald Tiripani and Ngarava also picked a couple of wickets each.

After Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and chose to bat, the visitors scored 278/6 in 50 overs on the back of all-rounder Sean Williams scoring 118 (135) with the help of 13 fours and a six.

Chasing a 3-run target in the super over bowled by Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zimbabwean batsmen sealed the chase with ease.

PAK vs ZIM super over

Even Misbah’s biggest supporters cannot defend him now He lost a test match to Zimbabwe as test captain He lost an ODI to Zimbabwe as ODI captain He now has lost an ODI to Zimbabwe as coach You want Pakistan cricket to move forward? Remove Misbah from every position. — Haroon (@hazharoon) November 3, 2020

This is Pakistan’s 1st defeat against Zimbabwe in any format since October 2015 and 4th since 2013, including 3ODIs & a Test. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) November 3, 2020

7 wickets for Blessing Muzarabani (though these two disappear into some weird land where they’re never counted).

Brexit has been good for Zimbabwe. #PakVsZim — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) November 3, 2020

Well played Zimbabwe. Congratulations. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 3, 2020

Babar Azam’s 125 against Zimbabwe today is the highest individual score by a Pakistan captain in an ODI chase. (Prev: 122 by Inzamam-ul-Haq vs IND, 2004) Azhar Ali (102 vs ZIM in 2015) is still the only Pakistan captain to score a hundred during a successful ODI chase. #PAKvZIM — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 3, 2020

What a fantastic cricket by No 14 ranked team Zimbabwe vs Pakistan. Winning the match in the Super over, our cricket is on decline, who will take the responsibility ??#PAKvZIM — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) November 3, 2020

Match tied. Pakistan to play their first ever Super Over in ODI cricket! #PakvZim — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 3, 2020

Pakistan looks like a wonderful place to play cricket #PAKvZIM — Andy Balbirnie (@balbo90) November 3, 2020

Brilliant innings by Babar Azam. If only the rest of the top order had shown the same skill levels and determination as him #PAKvZIM #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 3, 2020

What an over from Muzarabani 🔥 Zimbabwe need just 3️⃣ to win the match and claim their first @cricketworldcup Super League points!#PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/QrgsQVLHhb — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2020

Congratulations Zimbabwe 💥💥hahahahahaha pak ko unke hi ghar me thok diya 😛😁😁🤣🤣🤣 #PAKvZIM https://t.co/ThzDHWSe5S — Ejaz Khan (@khanejaz321) November 3, 2020

