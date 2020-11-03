Nikki and Brie Bella hint at WWE return to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Nikki and Brie Bella are both former WWE Divas Champions. Together they have dominated the WWE for a majority of their careers. Although, they went their own ways in 2015, it is still hard to imagine one without the other. If the Women’s tag titles were available during their run, they would have surely held it perhaps even become the inaugural winners.

The twins were however, at the twilight of their careers when the title was introduced. They retired before even having a shot at the title. However, now that they’ve given birth to their children could they be gearing for one last run in the promotion?

The WWE Women’s tag titles have become a clutch for major storylines in recent times. The titles were used to build Asuka as a credible threat for Becky and more recently it allowed Sasha Banks to challenge and beat Asuka for the RAW women’s championship despite being a SmackDown performer.

Other than its storyline purpose, the title hot has potatoed between what few tag teams the WWE has. It has finally found a home with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. To their credit, despite being an odd team, the pair have regularly defended the title making it relevant.

The only issue here is that the team seems overpowered for the tag division the WWE have in all it’s brands.

However, a certain tag team seems more than eager to take the titles off of them.

WWE posted a picture of the dominant champions with the caption: Can anyone stop these 2? To which this was the Bella twins’ response:

👯‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/rkyjUZLKLw — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) November 3, 2020

It is unlikely that the duo will ever return to wrestle again. However, if they do, it should be for a run with the tag titles. Not only will a run legitimise the title, it will also be deserving for the two who remained a successful and entertaining team most of their careers despite there being no prize for it during their time.

