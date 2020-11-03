Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a tough time with the one-win New York Giants tonight at MetLife Stadium, as they went into halftime down 14-6 to Daniel Jones and Co.

Brady, of course, has had some issues with the Giants during his legendary career.

He’s also no stranger to throwing some tantrums on the sidelines when things don’t go the way he wants them to go, as we saw in Chicago a few weeks ago.

He did that during the first half Monday night when he was seen slamming his helmet into the bench a few times.

Check this out:

NFL fans had reactions:

