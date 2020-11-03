Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having a tough time with the one-win New York Giants tonight at MetLife Stadium, as they went into halftime down 14-6 to Daniel Jones and Co.

Brady, of course, has had some issues with the Giants during his legendary career.

He’s also no stranger to throwing some tantrums on the sidelines when things don’t go the way he wants them to go, as we saw in Chicago a few weeks ago.

He did that during the first half Monday night when he was seen slamming his helmet into the bench a few times.

Check this out:

Tom Brady letting out his frustration 😬 pic.twitter.com/4mQk1yTuy3 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 3, 2020

NFL fans had reactions:

Brady’s worst night mare is the Giants hahahahaha I love it 😈 https://t.co/6JVaXGqP3F — . (@yvessaintla) November 3, 2020

Absolutely love to see it https://t.co/FIvXpL1jH2 — Cyler Khase (@KCH080293) November 3, 2020

This is not how you lead a team Tommy… Josh Allen would never https://t.co/gTJBg4SIIg — BillsMafia (6-2)—AFC East (1st) (@KrisAmos1213) November 3, 2020

We know you bet a mill on the first half Thomas.. stop the act https://t.co/GysteAIIoB — Will Hines (@BillHines23) November 3, 2020

hahahahaha this yall goat hahahahaha https://t.co/GTbrPDFMJv — LETA (@msleterz27) November 3, 2020

Giants own Brady wish this was the packers https://t.co/eK31NBtHvp — Drose to the Bucks 🇨🇦 FIRE BUD 2-0 (@Drose2Bucks) November 3, 2020

No matter who your team is, seeing Brady throwing a tantrum is always funny 😂 https://t.co/S5iaod6lYU — paige (@jaureguiregreti) November 3, 2020

Never understood taking your anger out on your helmet… it’s the one thing that is actually protecting you during the game. #TreatHelmetsBetter2020 https://t.co/XQ25yb5vgJ — Ryan Coope (@Ryan_Coope) November 3, 2020

Twitter would crash if Aaron Rodgers did this https://t.co/Pg91ppkHko — KK (@kaltrink05) November 3, 2020

This who going help AB? https://t.co/lAkRkdnVtJ — Bam Beanieee (7-0) (@Bam_MrBedrock) November 3, 2020

[jwplayer bCpcMCoI-q2aasYxh]