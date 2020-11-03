NFL refs had a rough week this week. Like, a really, really rough week.

First there was that pivotal touchdown in Philly on Sunday night that saw the refs miss two blatant calls that should have prevented the touchdown that basically killed the Cowboys’ chances in the game.

Then in the final minute of Monday night’s Bucs-Giants game, the officiating crew had an ultimate head-scratcher that rightly had NFL fans wondering what in the world just happened.

The refs first threw a flag for pass inference against the Bucs on the Giants’ two-point conversion that would have tied the game. Then they talked it over a bit and decided to pick up the flag and forget about the penalty, which gave the Bucs a 25-23 win.

Antoine Winfield Jr. sure seemed to interfere with this pass:

Right?

Twitter couldn’t believe it: