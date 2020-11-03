Perhaps no player in the NFL drew more preseason interest than Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who joined the Buccaneers after a 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots that will likely land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brady hasn’t disappointed, either, leading the Buccaneers to a 5-2 record with 1,910 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Brady has also been one of the most popular NFL DFS picks, twice scoring over 30 points on DraftKings this season. Should Brady anchor your NFL DFS stacks on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants?

In Week 7, McClure put Cardinals QB Kyler Murray in his quarterback player pool for DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns while adding 14 carries for 67 yards and another score, piling up nearly 40 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Buccaneers vs. Giants

We can tell you one of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 8’s Monday Night Football game is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. The second-year pro from Duke has thrown for 1,410 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions.

However, it is unfair to tag the Giants’ 1-6 start on Jones, as New York’s offense was bound to struggle after star running back Saquon Barkley went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Jones has fond memories of the Buccaneers, as he threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns in his debut start against Tampa Bay last season. Fire him up as one of the high-floor options for your NFL DFS lineups on Monday Night Football.

McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also involves rostering Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. The three-year veteran has gained 506 rushing yards on 110 carries with four touchdowns and has caught seven passes for 86 yards. Jones is thriving in Tampa Bay’s 2020 offense, as he is 218 yards away from eclipsing his single-season rushing mark.

Jones went for 34 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in Tampa Bay’s victory over the Raiders last week. That effort ended his run of three straight 100-yard rushing games, performances that averaged over 13 points on DraftKings.

