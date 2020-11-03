Mustafa Ali has an interesting reason why Retribution members have weird names and masks. The Leader took to Twitter to offer the explanation.

One look at Retribution and many declared it dead on arrival. What little hope they had of succeeding quickly vanished once the members revealed their names. However, it appears that there is a purpose behind their ridiculousness.

According to Mustafa Ali, Retribution members have bad names and terrible looks by design. This was done by Ali himself in order to let his followers understand the hardship he himself goes through, alluding to the discrimination he faces because of his religion and ethnicity.

“I want you to imagine something,” Mustafa Ali said. “I want you to imagine being judged because of your name, I want you to imagine being mocked because of how you look. Now, I want you to imagine a man named Mustafa Ali that has given names and masks to members of RETRIBUTION so that they, too, can know how he feels; so that they, too, can be judged because of their names; they, too, can be mocked because of how they look; they, too, can see the world the way he sees it. Imagine that.”

Mustafa Ali has been brilliant on the mic since coming out as Retribution’s leader. If there’s one man going out of his way to make the storyline a success, it’s this man. The only worry however, is if this is a little too late to help salvage the faction?

We may find our answers on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.00

