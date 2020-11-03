Earlier this year, former NBA guard Delonte West was homeless and going through an unfathomably difficult period in his life.

Mark Cuban found a way to reach out last month and get him some help. West made his way to a rehabilitation program in Florida where he has been recovering ever since.

In the meantime, Cuban has updated people on how West is doing and how good a time he’s having fighting his way back to normal. On Tuesday, Cuban gave us another update and it looks like West is having a great time.

Cuban tweeted out a couple of pictures of West — one where he’s about to play frisbee and another where he’s kayaking. Looks like fun!

It’s great to see West doing well and getting back on his feet. He’s got a long way to go still, but it’s still heartening to see him doing well.