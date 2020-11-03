Getty Images



Manchester City look to stay hot in the Champions League when they host Greek side Olympiacos on Matchday 3 this Tuesday. City are in first place in Group C after crushing Marseille 3-0 last week, while Olympiacos are sitting in third place following a 2-0 loss against Porto. A win here would put the English side clearly in the driver’s seat to win the group.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 3

: Tuesday, Nov. 3 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : City of Manchester Stadium — Manchester, England

: City of Manchester Stadium — Manchester, England Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: City -510; Draw +600; Oly +1300 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Manchester City: The Premier League side is sitting on top of Group C after consecutive wins against Porto and Marseille. The team has had to navigate some nagging injuries to key players, but has dominated both of its Champions League group stage matches thus far. The team will look for Kevin De Bruyne to continue his solid performances while Ilkay Gundogan looks to build on his two-match scoring scoring streak.

Olympiacos: The Greek side currently sits in third place in Group C, tied on points with Porto after losing against the Portuguese side last week. The club shook up the group immediately with a stoppage-time winner from Ahmed Hassan in their opening group match against Marseille. Their last away win during a Champions League group stage was back in 2015 against Dinamo Zagreb, and they will have their work ahead of them against a Manchester City club that has scored six goals over two group matches.

Prediction

Manchester City continue their dominance and stay on top of the group. Pick: Manchester City 3, Olympiacos 0