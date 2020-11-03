LOK Vs ATL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Must win encounter for an Atletico Madrid side struggling to find their feet in the tournament.

Despite ripping La Liga apart at the moment, Atletico Madrid haven’t been able to carry that success forward into the Champions League. Although the side did manage to put its first three points on the board the last time around, the 3-2 win over RB Salzburg was more fortuitous than convincing.

Unconventionally leaky at the back, Atletico Madrid have been hit for six in two contests in Group A of the showpiece tournament. The side’s defensive setup has been unconventional of the team, a side which has otherwise made its name owing to its traditionally staunch backline.

Up against Lokomotiv Moscow who are yet to register a win in the group, Atletico Madrid will not only look to forage their way three points but more importantly an overwhelming win. And the side can easily do it as well with them taking on a Russian setup which has offered nothing of substance till now.

Probable Winner

Little contemplations for us in picking out a winner from the upcoming tie with the side from Spain set to maraud their way to a comprehensively clinical triumph.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The home side are set to miss out on Lysov’s services who is currently injured for the club.

Yannick, Sime and Diego are all set to miss out on the day’s contest with injuries for the visiting team.

Lokomotiv Moscow

Guilherme, Rybus, Murilo, Corluka, Zhivoglyadov, Krychowiak, Kulikov, Ignatjev, Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Smolov

Atletico Madrid

Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi, Correa, Llorente, Torreira, Koke, Felix, Suarez

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Atletico Madrid Group A

Date And Time: 3rd November, Tuesday- 11:25pm IST

Venue: RZD Arena, Moscow

Bygone Encounter

Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Bayern Munich: 1-2

Atletico Madrid Vs RB Salzburg: 3-2

LOK Vs ATL Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Although Lokomotiv Moscow are yet to register a win in the tournament, the club did give a good amount of itself the last time it took to the middle. And the only reason for that was Guilherme Marinato, a player who managed to keep a side like Bayern Munich at bay.

Defenders

For all their defensive predicaments, our faith in Atletico Madrid’s defence hasn’t dipped in the slightest. This is a side which has ingrained in it an innate hunger for roping its way cleansheets, a backline we are going to be opting for a trio from.

With the Russians scoring just three times till now, Renan Lodi, Stefan Savic and Kieran Trippier can all end up earning a cleansheet for the visiting side.

Midfielders

The Champions League is a tournament where Marcos Llorente completely transforms himself as a player. He loves partaking in this competition with his goal the last time around playing a crucial role in his side’s win in the five goal thriller.

Angel Correa had an assist in that same contest to see him form the duo of picks from the side. Lokomotiv Moscow meanwhile see us indulge in the services of one goal man Anton Miranchuk and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Strikers

While he’s yet to justify Atletico Madrid opening their purse strings for him, Joao Felix is gradually settling into his groove. He is his side’s top scorer at the moment to see him be our first pick from the club.

Striker Luis Suarez joins up with him while Ze Luis’ one assist sees him wrap up our set of picks for the upcoming matchup.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Felix’s two goals see him captain our team while Marcos is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Marinato, Lodi, Trippier, Savic, Marcos, Correa, Anton, Krychowiak, Felix, Suarez, Luis

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.