Donald Trump had his supporters at his rally in Pennsylvania chanting “LeBron James sucks”.

Perhaps in one of the most important elections in the history of the United States is coming up in a day’s time. The duel between Joe Biden’s Democratic Party and Donald Trump’s Republicans has been quite a spectacle to say the least.

Almost all public figures such as celebrities and athletes have come out in support of Biden’s campaign. There have been a few exceptions such as rapper Lil Wayne who revealed he is supporting Trump’s 2020 campaign.

LeBron James has been quite outspoken about his disdain for the Trump administration since he took to office in 2016. There have been multiple back and forths between the 45th President of US and the 4x champion.

Donald Trump urges his crowd to chant “LeBron James sucks” at his rally

Trump has been travelling all over the States to help get the majority of votes from those states on his side. He made quick pit stop at Pennsylvania to appeal to its people and eventually began bashing the major American sports leagues.

Both the NFL and NBA has had players who have kneeled during the American National Anthem, which Trump did not take too lightly.

Now, at his recent rally in Pennsylvania, he mocked the NBA and the NFL for having the lowest ratings they’ve ha din decades. He also bashed the NBA Finals for having a 71% dip in their ratings.

Trump has been constantly bashing the Lakers star for mixing politics with sport, something that he feels shouldn’t be done at any cost. The President has also expressed his disdain towards athletes kneeling during the national anthem, and seemingly disrespecting the national flag.

Donald Trump – “How about basketball. How about LeBron James. I felt badly for LeBron. [Ratings] down 71% and thats for their championship. I didn’t watch one shot. I get bored.” Pennsylvania crowd responds – “LeBron James sucks!”pic.twitter.com/xqfe9ng98B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 2, 2020

LeBron James sat down with Barack Obama to discuss this upcoming election

On the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop, former President Barack Obama talked about the importance of voting along with LeBron James.

Both of them expressed the importance of the black community getting involved in this matter and having their voices heard.