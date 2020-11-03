You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 8 of fantasy football in 2020.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

It’s another relatively quiet week of waivers, but with so many bye weeks to handle, you’ll still need to make some moves.

1

WR Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



This seems pretty obvious but we’re mentioning it anyway: he was a hot pickup with Chris Godwin out. But with Antonio Brown returning and the subpar performance this week against the Giants, it’s safe to drop him.

VERDICT: Drop him

2

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins



I saw some people pick him up in the hopes that he’d produce with Tua Tagovailoa under center. He did not.

VERDICT: Drop him

3

WR Tre’Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints



The hope is with the absence of Michael Thomas, he’d break out. Aside from a two-touchdown game against Detroit in Week 4, he’s been mediocre. I think it’s safe to let him go.

VERDICT: Drop him

4

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders



(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Yes, he put up a goose egg this week with just two targets. And generally, he’s not a volume play. But you can’t just jettison a player who’s scored in three of his last four contests. Wait.

VERDICT: Keep him

5

RB Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions



If you need the roster space, it’s probably time to let him go even if he splits carries with D’Andre Swift. Since Week 3, when he had 22 carries, he’s had 11, 15, 11 and just five last week.

VERDICT: Drop him

6

WR Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns



He had three targets, caught one for 14 yards and that was it. So much for him replacing Odell Beckham’s production. But that was one week and now he’s on the bye. It’s such a small sample size that I’d hang on to him — only if you have the room — and see what happens.

VERDICT: Keep him

7

RB Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks



Another one where this might be obvious, but let’s review: DeeJay Dallas was the star in the Seahawks’ win, Chris Carson could come back soon and Hyde missed the game with a hamstring injury. Yet this is a situation where if Hyde comes back next week and Carson doesn’t, he’ll be the focal point.

VERDICT: Keep him