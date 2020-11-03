The Chicago Cubs declined the $25 million option on Jon Lester’s contract recently, which could put an end to the lefty starter’s career in the Windy City, a run that lasted six years and included winning the team’s first World Series since 1908.

So if the Cubs don’t end up re-signing the vet, it’s a goodbye to the man who’s won 193 games in a career that’s included stops in Boston and Oakland.

How did he thank Chicago? He tweeted on Friday that he’d pay for one Miller Lite per fan at four Chicago bars, and it ended up being A LOT of money on Lester’s tab.

It caused a credit card fraud alert!

The grand total: a whopping 4,838 Miller Lites and over $47,000 spent — per ESPN — that included the beers and 34 percent gratuity in honor of his uniform number.

What a gesture!