JNT Vs QE Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Jilin become the latest casualty to lose out on their 100% winning record in the league.

After embarking on a six game winning spree, Jilin’s dream run finally came to an end in CBA 2020-21. The side was finally defeated in the competition, a 106-93 which finally unwrapped the cloak of invincibility shrouding the club for so long.

For the first time this season, Jilin looked jittery and unsure of themselves on the court. The club was underwhelming in defence, a plight which saw the club tread over thin ice all across the course of the encounter with the shambolic brand of defending finally selling the club down the river.

And its these cracks Qingdao will be looking will be looking to capitalise on. They themselves are embroiled in a rut at the moment with two defeats in their last three fixtures, results which have seen the side plummet into 6th place after a torching four game winning spree to open the season.

JNT Vs QE Fantasy Probable Winner

They might have been defeated the last time around but Jilin are still outright favourites for the upcoming encounter. Their attack has swung the sway of the wind their way all across the season and will once again with Qingdao known to be vulnerable under the brunt of vicious attacking units.

Probable Playing 5

Jilin

Jiang, Zhang, Cui, Lee, Liu

Qingdao Eagles

Ruize, Liu, Shao, Jiahan, Zhang

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Jilin Vs Qingdao

Date And Time: 4th November, Wednesday: 5:05pm

Bygone Encounter

Jilin Vs Shandong: 93-106

Liaoning Vs Qingdao: 126-103

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

With Jilin’s defence being pummelled the last time around, Darius Adams knows he can lead Qingdao to a win today. He’s fast taking on shape as one of the best players this season, a name who has left us enamoured with his ability to cleanly shoot from any corner of the court.

Jilin will see any equally impactful and influential player be inducted in our setup. Jinming Cui pulled off 18 points, 8 assists and 6 dimes the last time he took to the middle, a sprawling performance which makes him a must have pick for us.

Shooting Guard

He’s known for his ability to backtrack, open defences and shoot his offhanded shots, a skill set which earned Tailong Zhao 15 points in his previous scrimmage.

Small Forward

His side might have lost the last time around but it was in no part due to Jiang Yuxing’s fault. The small forward had 21 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds in the skirmish, a display where he dictated the play for his side with his quick ball movements.

Power Forward

Qing-Ming Wang has stuttered in form off late but he will still be snagged by us for this encounter. The player was upbeat in the opening exchanges of the season, a period where he stormed his way to a slew of jump points, ones which see us entrust him for the contest.

Centre

Vladimir Stimac has taken no time to hit the ground running for his side this season. Despite only playing two games, he’s already emerged as a mainstay of his team’s defence with his defensive traits seeing him register 12 defensive rebounds the last time around.

Jilin see us rope in Huaibo Dai, a player who has made full use of his ability to down the points inside the paint to record a string of baskets for his side. Ang Lee registered 11 rebounds the last time he stepped out for his side to see him partner Dai up for the matchup.

Star Player

Adams’ touching the roof with his points at the moment to see him be our star player while Yuxing is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Adams, Cui, Zhao, Yuxing, Wang, Dai, Stimac, Lee

