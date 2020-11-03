If you’re having deja vu here, we get it.

Just last week, we unearthed a bunch of trade ideas that NBA fans were making that new Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey could consider in his position. Some of them involved deals between his new team and his old franchise, the Houston Rockets.

Since then, however, something changed: Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, he’s told the Sixers are interested in Rockets star James Harden, although he also said it’s a “non-starter” for Houston.

Nonetheless, fans fired up their Trade Machines and came up with some ideas that would get Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.

1

Harden for a bunch of players and picks



Notice that this trade gets Harden on the same team as Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Now THAT would be something.

2

A Harden and Simmons swap



Also Robert Covington comes back to Philly! This one isn’t bad.

3

Another Simmons and Harden swap



This is probably one of the deals that makes the most sense for both sides if it were to happen.

4

The Warriors get involved?!



This is the one that melts Twitter for a day or two.

5

Embiid for Harden?



Could you really have Harden and Simmons on the same team and make it work?

6

Harden for … not much



I don’t think so.