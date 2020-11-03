Green Bay Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with just days to go before the team faces the San Francisco 49ers.

Because of that, fellow RB Jamaal Williams was designated as a close contact with Dillon, so he’s been ruled out.

That leaves Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams (currently on the practice squad but he could be brought up to the full roster) as the lone remaining RBs. It’s up in the air regarding whether Aaron Jones will return from injury or not.

If you’re desperate for a running back in fantasy this week or have Jamaal Williams, you want to know which one to pick up off waivers. I’m leaning Ervin given that he’s been active this season and has played a bit.

But this is an awful situation no matter who you pick up. The Niners give up just 105.6 yards per game on the ground (10th in the NFL), and they give up 13.6 fantasy points to running backs in 2020. That’s good for second-best and it’s stifling.

So I wouldn’t go spending on Ervin and hope that he explodes with Jones, Jamaal Williams and Dillon out. You’re better off with whatever you’ve got on your bench.