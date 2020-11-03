Alistair Overeem Is hell-bent on getting a rematch with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The previous match between the two became a classic example of what could happen inside the Octagon in a matter of seconds.

Alistair Overeem, who is lately been carrying a winning momentum in UFC, showcases through a Twitter post that he hasn’t forgotten his loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The highly ranked Heavyweights took the fight to each other in a five rounder in 2019.

In the match, the Demolition man did outperformed his opponent, however, what transpired in the final seconds of the bout completely changed the potential result.

The fight was on its way to culminate, but a late stoppage by the referee at the 4:56 mark sent shockwaves, as it was Jairzinho who landed some heavy punches towards the end which dropped Overeem and ultimately ensued a brave call by the referee.

Alistair Overeem Is Eager To Fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik Again

Had Overeem won that contest that day, today he would have been on a 5-match winning streak at the age of 40, instead, what took place not only snatched this possible feat from him, but also seemingly left him introspect this frustrating episode.

Since then, The Dutchman has raised the subject of a rematch a number of times. In support, On Monday, November 2, he made another such assertion, using the micro-blogging platform.

He wrote– “I schooled him. With all due respect, it was a very bad decision by the ref. in my opinion. Waving it off with zero seconds left. This one needs to be run back.”

I schooled him. With all due respect, it was a very bad decision by the ref. in my opinion. Waving it off with zero seconds left. pic.twitter.com/6lX0ErbuOK — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 2, 2020

Thus, it is evident that Alistair Overeem indeed wants a rematch, and while both men are seeking a title shot, a much anticipated second in-ring encounter, can prove to be a breakthrough for at least one.

