The defense has been the bright spot for the New York Giants this season, and the unit will need to come up big on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants (1-6) beat the Redskins two weeks ago, lost to the Eagles by one point last week, and the defense allows 24.9 points per game. Contrastingly, quarterback Daniel Jones and New York’s offense have struggled, and it isn’t likely to get any better against a Bucs defense that ranks third in the league in total yards allowed.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a 13-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Buccaneers odds at William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making your Buccaneers vs. Giants picks, you need to check out the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Giants vs. Buccaneers. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Giants vs. Bucs:

Giants vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -13

Giants vs. Buccaneers over-under: 46.5 points

Giants vs. Buccaneers money line: Tampa Bay -750, New York +525

TB: Had a 100-yard rusher in four of seven games, led by Ronald Jones’ three.

NYG: QB Daniel Jones has rushed for a team-high 295 yards, averaging 9.5 per carry.

Why the Bucs can cover

Tampa Bay is 5-1 against the spread in its last six as a road favorite and the defense could tee off on Jones. Jason Pierre-Paul ranks fifth in the league with 5.5 sacks and the Bucs have 25 as a team.

With running backs Saquon Barkley out and Devonta Freeman sidelined, the Giants will rely on the pass, and that’s good news for a Bucs defense that has 12 takeaways. Carlton Jones has three picks and 11 passes defended.

Brady threw for 369 yards and four TDs in the 45-20 win in Las Vegas last week, and speedy receiver Scotty Miller was his go-to guy with 109 yards and a score. Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans is usually the top target and has scored six times on 25 catches this year.

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants beat the Bucs in the teams’ last meeting. Daniel Jones led a 32-31 comeback victory in his first NFL start in Week 3 last season after he threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Evan Engram caught a 75-yard touchdown pass in that game and is one of Jones’ top targets this year with 26 receptions.

The Giants, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog, have the defense to keep the score close. Linebacker Blake Martinez is relentless and is second in the league with 73 tackles and has two sacks. The unit has 18 QB takedowns and has forced nine turnovers, while the Bucs have coughed up the ball seven times. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams are formidable up front, combining for five sacks, while linebacker Kyler Fackrell has three.

How to make Giants vs. Buccaneers picks

The model is leaning Over, calling for 50 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it.

So who wins Bucs vs. Giants on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread is hitting more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Giants vs. Buccaneers spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 111-72 roll on its top-rated NFL picks.