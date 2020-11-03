Through 1 Quarter

The New York Giants came in underdogs but currently have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Upset Alert. a victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but New York is up 7-3

They have been relying on RB Dion Lewis, who has snatched one receiving TD, and QB Daniel Jones, who has passed for one TD and 40 yards on nine attempts. Jones has been efficient, with a passer rating of 140.70.

Who’s Playing

Tampa Bay @ New York

Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-2; New York 1-6

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. They won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 12.5-point advantage in the spread.

Tampa Bay took their contest against the Las Vegas Raiders last week by a conclusive 45-20 score. QB Tom Brady continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 369 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants had victory within their grasp but couldn’t quite capture it last Thursday as the squad lost 22-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles. A silver lining for the Giants was the play of QB Daniel Jones, who passed for two TDs and 187 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 92 yards on the ground. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 134.40.

Tampa Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Tampa Bay’s victory lifted them to 5-2 while New York’s loss dropped them down to 1-6. Tampa Bay has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.71 points per game. We’ll see if New York can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $181.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won three out of their last four games against Tampa Bay.

Sep 22, 2019 – New York 32 vs. Tampa Bay 31

Nov 18, 2018 – New York 38 vs. Tampa Bay 35

Oct 01, 2017 – Tampa Bay 25 vs. New York 23

Nov 08, 2015 – New York 32 vs. Tampa Bay 18

