Dustin Poirier indicates fight with Conor McGregor isn’t official, and he is still waiting for the right contract.

On Saturday at the UFC Vegas 12 press address, UFC president Dana White evidently confirmed that the January fixture between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is a done deal. However, Dustin Poirier has come out with a statement, which seemingly contradicts White’s claim.

The No.2 ranked Lightweight, Dustin Poirier has already witnessed a failed booking with Tony Ferguson recently, and owing to the same concern viz. ideal fight purse, the match with Conor McGregor may also come in jeopardy, as the former Interim Lightweight champion, has apparently appealed to UFC to send him the right contract.

Dustin Poirier’s Tweet

On Monday, the Diamond took to Twitter to inform that the match with McGregor isn’t official yet and wrote- “Me @TheNotoriousMMA is the fight January 23rd. let’s make it official! @ufc @danawhite send me the right contract. Stop playing games!.”

Dustin deleted the official Tweet a couple of hours after posting it.

So, while the date is revealed (January 23, 2021), and there is no question about the weight class of the fight (Lightweight), the speculations regarding its confirmation continues. And a more concrete statement from the UFC’s side is the only thing that can quash all the concerns.

