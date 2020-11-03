Jasprit Bumrah not playing: Defending champions Mumbai Indians have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI.

During the 56th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and chose to field.

“We are having a bowl first. It played nice and slow the other day, even though it was another pitch, so even though there is some sheen on it, I think it will be a little slow early on so we’d like to capitalise on that. We have to beat the best teams to enter the play-offs,” Warner told Star Sports during the toss.

Playing a must-win match to qualify for the playoffs, Hyderabad made a solitary change by bringing in batsman Priyam Garg for all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match vs SRH?

The biggest update for Mumbai Indians at the toss was the return of regular captain Rohit Sharma. “Throughout the tournament there has been a lot of talk about the toss, and we need to take toss out of contention and play good cricket. Looks like I’m fit and fine,” Sharma told Star Sports during the toss.

The 33-year old player recovering from his injury means that spinner Jayant Yadav will have to sit out tonight. Among the other two changes for Indians, pace-duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been rested for James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni.

While Sharma and Pattinson have played 10 matches each this season, Kulkarni will be playing his first of IPL 2020. It is worth mentioning that the 31-year old pacer had represented MI from 2008-2013 before representing Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions.