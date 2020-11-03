Daniel Jones occasionally throws dimes, that is for sure.

But he’s also a turnover machine, fumbling and throwing interceptions in practically every game he’s ever played in his young career. That held true once again on Monday night, when he tossed a pair of interceptions in a two-point loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The stats surrounding all those giveaways are all kinds of astounding. And with the Giants very much in the running for one of the top picks in the 2021 NFL draft, the franchise is likely evaluating whether Jones is the QB of the future.

Now, to the stats:

Yeesh. That’s really not good.