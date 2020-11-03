Kevin Durant, notorious for his burner accounts, is now indulging in basketball talk through his real account. He berated someone debating if Chris Paul is a Hall of Famer.

Ever since he moved to Golden State, Durant has revealed himself as a sensitive man. He mistakenly posted a tweet taking shots at OKC’s management in his first season with the Warriors. He’s been the butt of all kinds of online banter by basketball fans ever since.

The 2-time Finals MVP with the Warriors has, since then, shed his inhibitions online. He now resorts to debating using his real account, while also admittedly maintaining his burners. It’s actually a trait of his that endears him to a section of basketball fans who sympathize with his situation.

Kevin Durant says Chris Paul is a lock for a Hall of Fame induction already

An Instagram influencer account commented on trade speculation regarding Chris Paul. Many reports suggest that the Point God is angling for a move to either Los Angeles or to New York.

The commenter seemed to insinuate that Paul is not a lock for the Hall of Fame as of today. According to this commenter, CP3 would only be in the conversation if he managed to win a ring.

Gotta love the fact that KD is willing to debate hoops with anyone 😂 pic.twitter.com/3F6CKmUU8k — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 3, 2020

Kevin Durant came down heavily upon the user, saying Chris Paul is already in the Hall of Fame. And KD is absolutely correct in his assertion. Paul has 10 All Star selections, 9 All-NBA nods and 9 All-Defensive Team selections in addition to a 2nd place MVP finish in 2008. There is little doubt that he is a Hall of Famer.

Paul does, however, want a ring badly. It would be great for his legacy to be the starting point guard for a championship team, even if its at a time when he’s past his prime. Paul deserves a legitimate title shot for his years of excellence in the league.