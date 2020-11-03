BOM Vs MAL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Group leaders Malaga face a dicey and stern test when they come across a rampant Boulogne outfit today.

When two sides each on a three game winning spree go at loggerheads today in Group B of the Eurocup, we are going to find ourselves immersed in a riveting affair. Both Malaga and Boulogne have set the stage alight this season with their ravishing form, one which has seen them emerge as firm contenders for top spot.

Although Boulogne currently find themselves in third place, the side can climb the ladder to ease its way all the way into top spot with a triumph today. The club’s journey this season has truly been a remarkable one with the side shunning its downward spiral to embark on a piquant ascendancy.

Opening their soiree with two defeats on the bounce, it was only fair that Boulogne found themselves shrouded in gloom and doom. However, the club refused to let it bog them down with the team chalking a new plan as the way forward, one which saw the side overhaul its dreary form.

BOM Vs MAL Fantasy Probable Winner

Determining a winner from this contest was one of the toughest jobs we’ve had to pull off this season. Both the sides will match each other ever step of the way, a clash which will go all the way down to the tailend with Malaga just about managing to scram their way to a win.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Malaga will be without the injured Dragan for the upcoming encounter.

Boulogne Metropolitans 92

Gray, Brown, Sako, Konate, Roos

Malaga

Abromaitis, Nzosa, Diaz, Alonso, Mekel

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Boulogne Vs Malaga Group B

Date And Time: 4th November, Wednesday: 1:15am

Venue: Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan, Levallois-Perret

Best Shooter

Boulogne Metropolitans 92

Malaga

Best Defender

Boulogne Metropolitans 92

Malaga

Bygone Encounter

Brescia Vs Boulogne: 70-75

Ulm Vs Malaga: 76-81

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

He might not have the most alluring of numbers in any facet but its his all-round contributions which have seen Alberto Diaz emerge as a mainstay of Malaga’s side. He was once again influential all over the court the last time he stepped out for the side, dropping 7 points, 5 assists and 4 boards to see him be our pick as ever.

Boulogne on the other hand will see us rope in Brandon Brown after he dropped a 10 point performance in his side’s foregone win.

Shooting Guard

With Boulogne’s defence making for such a formidable and lethal setup, Malaga will revert to shooting from beyond the circle today. It will see Axel Bouteille be handed over the ball on regular occasions with the player holding a high success rate when shooting from the deep.

Small Forward

Francis Alonso is truning out to be the driving force behind this Malaga juggernaut. His ability to shoot both inside and outside the paint with a high conversation rate saw him top score for his side the last time around to see him retain his place in our setup.

With 14 points, 3 dimes and 6 boards the last time he stepped to the middle, Anthony Brown ended up emerging as his side’s game winner on the day.

Power Forward

After a string of games where he failed to live upto his potential, Deon Thompson finally came alive. The 14 points, 4 dimes and 5 boards he had emoted towards Malaga sticking around with him for so long.

Centre

Given how crucial every point will be in this edge of the seat thriller, Ruben Guerrero’s ability to protect his board will serve Malaga well. The opposition will see us indulge in Rob Grady’s services after he went on a rampage to top scorer for his side with 16 points.

Star Player

His well endowed kitty sees Diaz be our star player while Brown is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Diaz, Brown, Bouteille, Alonso, Anthony, Deon, Ruben, Rob

