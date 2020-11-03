BH-W vs SS-W Fantasy Prediction: Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women – 4 November 2020 (Sydney)

Sydney Sixers Women will take Brisbane Heat Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

Sydney Sixers have won two games whereas, two of their games have been abandoned due to rain. The Heat, on the other hand, have won one game, lost one game, and two of their fixtures have also been abandoned due to rain. The Sixers look really strong on paper with some really good T20 players but the Heat also have some really good wicket-takers.

Pitch Report –The pitch is expected to favour the batters with a little help for the spinners later on.

Match Details :

Time:- 1:35 PM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Brisbane Heat Women – Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne, Delissa Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hankock.

Sydney Sixers Women – Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Done van Niekerk, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lisa Griffith, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

E Perry, A Healy, M Kapp, J Jonassen, and D Kimmince.

BH-W vs SS-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Healy is a wonderful player and scored a brilliant half-century in the last game. She is an opener and was the highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup as well.

BH-W vs SS-W Team Batsmen

A Gardner (Price 9) and E Burns (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Sydney Sixers Women. Gardner is a wonderful player and was in brilliant form in the last series against New Zealand whereas Burns is also a decent middle-order player. Both of them are not in a good form but are good players.

L Harris (Price 8.5) and M Green (Price 9) will be our batters from Brisbane Heat Women. Harris is an outstanding hitter of the ball and scored at an S/R of 157 last season whereas Green is a Kiwi international and has been decent in this season so far.

BH-W vs SS-W Team All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Brisbane Heat Women. Jonassen is an incredible T20 bowler and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of last season with 22 wickets under her belt. She opens the innings for her side as well.

E Perry (Price 10.5) and M Kapp (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Sydney Sixers Women. Perry is a superstar player and batted at an average of 93.80 last season and is a really good wicket-taker as well whereas Kapp is a genuine wicket-taker and picked 15 wickets in the last season of WBBL. She has also picked four wickets this season as well. Both of them are champion players

BH-W vs SS-W Team Bowlers

S Campbell (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Sydney Sixers Women. Campbell is bowling seriously well and has picked four wickets in the tournament so far.

D Kimmince (Price 9) and N Hancock (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Brisbane Heat Women. Both of them are international level players and have picked three wickets each in the tournament so far. They are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Sydney Sixers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.