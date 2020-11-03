ATN Vs LIV Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Cracker of a contest on our hands today as two pulsating attacking sides take on each other.

Liverpool are showing why they were undisputed Premier League champions last season. Despite being run to the ground by injuries to their pivotal names, the club finds itself occupying top spot in both the Premier League and Champions League, positions which are a testament to the fortitude and gallantry of this setup.

Winning both their encounters in Group D of the Champions League 2020-21, Liverpool have accrued crucial points in a group which made for one of the most daunting affairs this season. The side has shown why its over the years become such a force to be reckoned with under the tutelage of Klopp who has transformed this club into a ruthless juggernaut.

Another side which is on the uptick across the last couple of seasons is Serie A side Atalanta. And with the club having discarded a slight slump in form with a win at the weekend, the side will today be looking to challenge Liverpool for top spot in the group.

ATN Vs LIV Fantasy Probable Winner

With both the defences capable of cracking under pressure and both the attacks revered and coveted as two of the most emphatic setups in the arena, we are going to be regaled in a thriller today. This is a clash which can swing either way, one we eventually see ending up with either side sharing the spoils.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Marten and Mattia are both out with ongoing injury problems for the home side.

Liverpool’s injury woes rule Virgil, Thiago, Fabinho and Alex out for the day’s matchup.

Atalanta

Sportiello, Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti, Hateboer, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens, Ilicic, Gomez, Zapata

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Gomez, Robertson, Shaqiri, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Mane, Jota

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Atalanta Vs Liverpool Group D

Date And Time: 4th November, Wednesday- 1:30am IST

Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo

Top Scorer

Atalanta

Zapata: 3 Goals, 1 Assists

Liverpool

Bygone Encounter

Atalanta Vs Ajax: 2-2

Liverpool Vs Midtjylland: 2-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Atalanta could have easily ended up losing their previous contest to Sevilla had it not been for the resillinace of Marco Sportiello, a performance which sees him earn a place in our side.

Defenders

After a slow start to the new season, Trent Alexander-Arnold is starting to emulate the form which made him one of the best fullbacks in the game. His assist the last time around for the side saw him win the man of the match award to see him be our pick from the side.

Partnering up with him as ever is counterpart Andrew Robertson who has registered the two assists for the side in the Premier League. The home side on the other hand will see us opt for the services of the versatile Hans Hateboer with the wingback capable of making his presence felt all across the court.

Midfielders

His partner on the other flank, Ruben Gosens has over the years emerged as one of the most attackingly inclined wingbacks in the back. He finds company in the services of Remo Freuler with the CDM winning the ball for his side to pull off quick attacking plays.

Alejandro Gomez will complete the trivalent of picks from the club owing to the one goal and assist he’s hit in the two matches his side have played.

Sadio Mane has yet again been sensational for Liverpool to see us rope him in from the club. From potentially being sold by Liverpool prior to the start of the season to registering the club’s game winning assist against West Ham, Xherdan Shaqiri has truly revived his career at the side.

Strikers

You just can’t keep Mohamed Salah out of the game this season. He has hit the one goal for his side in the CL, one which makes him a must have pick for us today.

Atalanta’s top scorer, Duvan Zapata with the four goals and one assist is in the form of his life at the moment, a player who has enamoured us with his assiduous ability to score in every fixture.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Salah’s penalty against West Ham sees us opt for him as our captain while Zapata is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Marco, Trent, Andrew, Hans, Gosens, Shaqiri, Mane, Freuler, Gomez, Salah, Zapata

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.