The Rock is one of Wrestling’s biggest stars ever. Along with Stone Cold Steve Austin, he helped shape WWE’s most popular period, the Attitude Era. He was an eight-time WWE Champion during his run with the promotion. However, he has revealed that there was opposition from certain quarters before he won it the first time.

The Brahma bull, was one of the Superstars interviewed for the WWE Special “Meeting The Undertaker”. He praised the Undertaker for always being supportive of him while a few plotted to prevent him from taking the next step in his career.

The Rock reveals other Superstars were against him becoming WWE Champion

When I started to make the move and word started to get around that the office was priming me for a WWE Championship run, there were a handful of guys in the business at that time, they did everything they could to stop that run from happening,” The Rock said. “Undertaker was one of those guys who was always so steady, telling me “Don’t worry about it, kid. You just got out, you keep doing your thing, you have a hell of a future.”

😂💪🏾 good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans. #heartstoppin #elbowdroppin @wwe https://t.co/Eycclb8VAm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 6, 2020

There have long been rumors that Triple H and Shawn Michaels tried to sabotage The Rocks career when he was yet to establish himself as the mega star as he is today. Bret Hart has claimed that Triple H asked him to beat the then youngster to win the Intercontinental title. However, Bret denied the request claiming doing so would benefit neither of them.

In the years since, The Rock has had kinder words for the pair and while he hasn’t said any names in this interview, one can only assume that the Rock has forgiven but not forgotten.

