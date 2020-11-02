ZGB Vs SS Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Zhejiang aspire to keep abreast with top spot as the club eyes its 8th win on the spin.

Out of all their 7 wins in CBA 2020-21, the foregone 94-92 win is bound to have pleased Zhejiang the most. Put to the sword for the first time this season as Beijing Ducks ran them close in the 4th quarter, Zhejiang showed that they are a side who can dig deep and make the full use of their roster when asked to as they showed fight and character to squirm their way to a win.

It was a truly worldclass effort from the club, a performance which showcased the side’s grit and determination, traits needed to be crowned champions. What was also extremely pleasing to the eye was the side’s unnerving willingness to keep its speckle free run intact as well with the club only one of the three sides to maintain a 100% winning record as things stand.

Where Zhejiang are showing qualities of eventual league winners, Shanghai Sharks on the other hand are fast falling apart as a unit. The club sits on a two game losing spree, results which have seen the side dwindle all the way down into 10th spot.

ZGB Vs SS Fantasy Probable Winner

An extremely straightforward contest to determine, this fixture has a Zhejiang win written all over it.

Probable Playing 5

Zhejiang Golden Bulls

Wenbo, Wu, Liu, Cheng, Zhu

Shanghai Sharks

Shi, Hanchen, Makan, Don, Zan

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Zhejiang Vs Shanghai Sharks

Date And Time: 3rd November, Tuesday: 8:30am

Best Shooter

Zhejiang Golden Bulls

Shanghai Sharks

Best Defender

Zhejiang Golden Bulls

Shanghai Sharks

Bygone Encounter

Zhejiang Vs Beijing Ducks: 94-92

Shenzhen Vs Shanghai Sharks: 93-91

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

In a Zhejiang side packed with worldclass names, Qian Wu has managed to stand tall and make a name for himself. A true juggernaut, he came alive for 37 points and 8 assists the last time around, numbers which see him be an instant selection for us.

Shooting Guard

Linking up with him for the forthcoming contest is Yibo Wang who helped himself to a neat 16 points in the same contest as the two intertwined to get their side out of the hair of a likely defeat.

Marcus Denmon is yet to settle in and fully acclimatise himself with the league with the Shanghai Sharks shooting guard has endured a promising start to see us opt for him.

Small Forward

Wenbo Lu has been a part of our side whenever his team has been in play and the small forward will once again find a place in our setup. The small forward is a versatile player, a name capable of rifling his way into both the attacking and defensive facets of his side’s setup.

Power Forward

Xuhang Zhu will be his partner for the upcoming contest after he mad his presence felt all over the field with a 10 point and 7 rebound display in the contest.

Kelanbaike Makan from Shanghai Sharks offers us a cheap pick for the contest, a player who at just 8 credits comes across as a name who assures us of a steady source of point.

Centre

Had it not been for Hanlin Dong, Shanghai Sharks would have ended up being made a mockery of the last time around. The centre as ever was the only reason his side found themselves in the contest , the fulcrum of their gameplan to see him earn a place in our setup.

Dayu Zhang will meanwhile be our selection from the opposition after his clean ability to drop points inside the paint saw him end up with a gargantuan 22 points.

Star Player

Wu’s nonchalant ease to drop the field points see him lead our side out as the star player while Wang is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Wu, Wang, Denmon, Lu, Zhu, Makan, Zhang, Dong

