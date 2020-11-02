A fan berated Draymond Green from the stands, saying that he only had one point against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fans yelling from the stands in NBA games is not a new sight . Every season multiple exchanges take place between these fans and the players on the court.

Many of these encounters are usually positive such as when Jae Crowder hit a 3 and a young fan came to the sidelines to hype him up. Unfortunately there are some infamous exchanges between the fans and the players such as The Malice at the Palace.

Draymond Green is no stranger to some not so friendly encounters with fans such as the moment when a fan yelled at Green during a bout against OKC.

Draymond Green gets reminded that he has only one point in the game

In an iconic game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors in the 2015-16 season, Draymond Green hilariously gets reminded of his statline.

This game is iconic because of Steph Curry hitting 12 threes along with the game winner. However, an underrated moment in this game involved Green, who wasn’t having his best game. Kevin Durant fouled out of the game, making it disadvantageous to the Thunder.

In the 3rd quarter of the game, with the Warriors down by 7, an OKC fan exclaims, “Draymond you have one point!”

Fan in OKC yelling @ Draymond Green “YOU HAVE ONE POINT DRAYMOND, YOU’RE AN ALL-STAR. ONE POINT.” — James Alexander👨🏾‍💻 (@ScriptsByJames) February 28, 2016

Green did however post up 14 rebounds and 14 assists. But he finished with just 2 points. The OKC fan was on-point with his banter, but Green did put up All-Star like numbers.

Steph was the real star of the show as he put up 46 points, along with a 35 foot bomb to ice the game, in this instant classic.