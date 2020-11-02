Getty Images



The Detroit Lions may be without the services of wide receiver Kenny Golladay for a while. Golladay suffered a hip injury during the team’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and he could be headed to injured reserve. Coach Matt Patricia on Monday would not specify a timeline for Golladay’s return, but NFL Network reported that he will miss at least one game, and will be considered week-to-week thereafter.

With Golladay sidelined, the Lions will be getting a visit from veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Sanu, 31, spent three games with the 49ers earlier this season. He caught one pass for nine yards before being waived by the team.

He had spent the previous eight seasons of his career with the Bengals (2012-2015), Falcons (2016-2019), and Patriots (acquired via trade in 2019, then waived prior to the start of the 2020 season). He was a solid slot man for most of his time with Cincinnati and Atlanta, but an injury hobbled him during his time with New England and he has not looked the same since.

In Golladay’s absence on Sunday, the Lions gave more snaps to Marvin Hall (four catches for 113 yards) and fifth-round rookie Quintez Cephus, who filled in at Golladay’s slot when he missed time earlier in the season. Along with Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, they would be expected to pick up the majority of the work for as long as Golladay remains out, but Sanu could provide some nice depth and another option for Matthew Stafford in the short passing game.

Now 3-4 after falling to the Colts, however, Detroit is running out of time — and healthy bodies — to make a run at one of the wild card spots in the NFC.