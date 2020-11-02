Week 8 is nearly over in the 2020 NFL season.

Now we’re have a really good idea about the bad teams in the league, and there are some really, really, really bad teams.

And that’s why we do these rankings, as those bad teams look like they could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where the prize could be Trevor Lawrence, the superstar-in-the-making Clemson quarterback.

So let’s run through our eighth edition of the un-power rankings in the NFL. It’s worth noting there’s a clear No. 1, so it could mean there are teams jockeying to see if they can pick Ohio State star Justin Fields.

9

New England Patriots



OH YES. Can you believe it? After another loss, the Pats would pick ninth overall if the season ended on Monday. It would be pretty amazing if Bill Belichick masterminded a true tank for Trevor like fans on Twitter thought months ago.

They’re not going to be bad enough to end up with a top-three pick … right?

8

Atlanta Falcons



Per Tankathon, they’d pick sixth right now. But they proved on Thursday what has been true all along — that offense is going to occasionally win a game and put them juuust out of the running for a top pick.

7

Los Angeles Chargers



Woof. A team this good is really bad at keeping leads. All this means is the Bolts have some serious talent and they’ll right the ship at some point and not end up with at top-three pick. Besides, they don’t need one! Justin Herbert is good!

6

Washington Football Team



At 2-5 and on a bye, there’s still time to be worse. Maybe we’ll see them swing a trade or two before Tuesday’s deadline.

5

Miami Dolphins



The Texans were on a bye this week, but they’re 1-6 and I’m not sure they’re much better than that. That means the Dolphins are getting closer to hitting the jackpot here. Imagine a scenario in which Miami gets the No. 2 pick and trades down for a boatload of selections. An already-interesting team gets more talent.

4

Dallas Cowboys



The road they’re heading down is setting up to be a dramatic one. If they ended up with, say, the No. 2 pick, would they take Fields and not re-sign Dak Prescott? Hmm. Doubt it.

3

Jacksonville Jaguars



On a bye, slotted into the No. 3 spot at the moment both in the draft and in our rankings. That seems about right.

2

New York Giants



I doubt they upset the Bucs on Monday Night Football, so they’ll stay right here.

1

New York Jets



It seems like a fire sale has begun. Does that mean we see bigger names on the team get dealt too?