Twitter thread detailing craziest Vince McMahon stories goes viral. The WWE patriarch is known to be somewhat of an enigma.

There has been no other like Vince McMahon in the wrestling industry. The WWE Chairman has been credited for revolutionizing the business and changing it forever. He is correctly identified as a genius, the likes of which we may never see again.

For all the genius the man possesses however, he has his own eccentricities, the likes of which may seem fiction to many but over the years have been proven to be very real indeed. A twitter thread detailing some of the most insane Vince McMahon stories has gone viral. Let us take a look at them.

Crazy Vince McMahon Stories [thread] pic.twitter.com/rjXwosHBeu — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince once raced former WWE writer @courtbauer on an open highway. Vince boxed in Court so that Court was heading straight for road construction. Court had to slam on the brakes to avoid an accident. Vince sped off, having “won” the race by almost killing a guy. — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

The guy had no idea where his shoes were and had to go home wearing the gross bowling shoes. Vince contacted him later and said “That’s what you get, pal!”. The guy wrote a book and said that Vince was the biggest jerk he’d ever met in real life. (2/2). — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince got wasted at a strip club and let the Hart Foundation hit their finisher on him, and they hit him really hard. — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Former 90210 writer Larry Mollin joined Stephanie’s creative team. They were in a meeting with Vince. Vince was talking, Larry was nodding. Stephanie pulled Larry out of the room. She told him, “You need to stop nodding. VINCE HATES NODDING. (1/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince invited Mark Henry to a workout session. Bear in mind that Mark Henry’s claim as world’s strongest man is based on the fact he is the only man to have competed at top level Olympic Lifting, Power Lifting and Strongman competitions (1/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince was hesitant to hire Gail Kim due to her being Asian. Jim Ross convinced him not only because of her in ring talent, but the fact that many men are attracted to Asian woman and that there are even lots of Asian porn sites on the internet. (1/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

The McMahon’s playing pool at their holiday home in Boca. HHH and Steph against Vince and Linda. It was supposed to be a fun family game and Vince turned it into a serious competition. HHH and Steph kept getting lucky and were winning. (1/2) — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Then later that night she called him through the intercom and sang ‘You’re tied to the whipping post, dad’ to piss him off and from their bedroom, Steph and HHH could hear him literally screaming in anger on the other side of the house. — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) May 6, 2019

Vince McMahon, for all his oddities, remains a popular figure. There are many who despise the actions and decisions he makes but would the billionaire wrestling mogul be who he is without it?

