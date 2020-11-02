The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the New York Giants on Monday Night Football from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Tampa Bay has been playing well this season with Tom Brady under center and will enter this game with a 5-2 record overall. They are on a two-game winning streak after wins against the Packers and the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Giants have struggled this season but Daniel Jones has come into his own while playing very well this season. Despite their 1-6 record, the Giants have been in every game this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants

When: Monday, November 2

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Prediction: I’m rolling with Tampa Bay in this one. Both teams are 4-3 ATS this season and the Giants have done well covering large spreads. If the line jumps a bit before kickoff make sure you take a second look but I’ll take the Bucs at anything less than two touchdowns.

Bet: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5)

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 4:45 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5) vs. New York Giants

Over/Under: 45.5

