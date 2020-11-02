Despite the fact that the NFL trade deadline is at Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET, we’ve already seen some significant deals happen in the days leading up to it.

But will we see even bigger names get dealt to help a contender shore up on either side of the ball? Players like Julio Jones and Stephon Gilmore have been mentioned, even if it’s “these players are probably not getting traded.”

We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here’s a look at some of the trades that have already been made in the last week or so, and we’ll update this through Tuesday afternoon.

Giants trade LB Markus Golden to the Cardinals



The Giants got a 2021 sixth-rounder for the pass-rushing linebacker. Golden totaled 12.5 sacks with the Cardinals in 2016 and 10 with the Giants last season but had just 1.5 in seven games with New York.

Cowboys trade DE Everson Griffen to the Lions



The cost was a 2021 sixth-round pick that could turn into a fifth rounder, per ESPN. The Vikings veteran had eight sacks in 2019 and notched 2.5 with the Cowboys before the trade.

Bengals trade DE Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks



The Seahawks gave up a seventh-round pick in 2021 and offensive lineman B.J. Finney. Dunlap seemed to be trying to force his way out of Cincinnati after spending 10-plus seasons and totaling 82.5 sacks in his career there.

Jets trade LB Avery Williamson to the Steelers



The veteran linebacker who had spent four years with the Titans before joining the Jets in 2018 went from an 0-8 team to the NFL’s last undefeated team. It cost the Steelers a 2022 fifth-round pick, although Pittsburgh gets back a 2022 seventh-rounder as well.

49ers trade Kwon Alexander to the Saints



The Niners gave the former Bucs star $27 million guaranteed in 2019. Now he’s off to New Orleans to help their linebacking corps. Kiko Alonso and a fifth-rounder comes back to the Niners. Alonso has been dealt four times (!) in his career.

Chargers trade CB Desmond King to the Titans



The Chargers get a sixth-round pick back and the Titans get a cornerback — they need some help in their secondary, as we saw against the Bengals — and a solid returner.