After Robbie Lawler’s withdrawal from the fight card of UFC 255, it is Tim Means who has replaced the fellow Welterweight to book a place at the marquee event, and will face Mike Perry.

While, Mike Perry Vs. Robbie Lawler, certainly had years in the making, but now, the fate has prolonged the bout. However, it does not effect the status quo of Mike Perry, as there is no modification with his slot.

Perry, who is facing problems on the personal front, is apparently not letting that affect his MMA career, as after finding out Lawler’s inability to compete, he instantaneously took to Twitter and expressed his eagerness to compete against Khamzat Chimaev.

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 28, 2020

Mike Perry Vs. Tim Means at UFC 255

Mike Perry Vs. Khamzat Chimaev, from the outset seemed unlikely since Khamzat is already booked to face Leon Edwards in December, and indeed it is not the match to be, as according to reports, Tim Means has been given the concerned main card spot.

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means booked for UFC 255 on Nov. 21, sources say. Means replaces Robbie Lawler, who withdrew last week. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 2, 2020

This will be Tim Means’ third Octagon outing in 2020. The 36-year-old carries a 30-12 record in MMA.

