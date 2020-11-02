The year 2020 has been a tumultuous one in which just about every aspect of everyday life has been disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes the sports world with leagues playing games without fans, canceling games and shuffling their schedules. Although games and playoffs can be moved, Halloween simply can’t.

The spooky (or cute) costume holiday has come and gone, and now that the dust has settled and the best candy has been eaten, it’s time to check out the best dressed players — and their families — from around the NFL, NBA, MLB and more.

Every year, there’s sure to be someone who goes all out, and the winner of “best costume” at the CBS Sports costume party is CC Sabathia and his family with their movie quality take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Looks like they found the secret of the ooze.

Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade and family gathered around the (figurative) fall camp fire at the pumpkin patch for a tasty helping of s’mores.

Some would call Stephen Curry a killer on the court, and his three NBA championship rings and two league MVPs back that up. He and his family looked like they were out for blood this Halloween, dressing up as vampires. Considering we still don’t have a start date for the next NBA season, Curry might want to check the CBA to see if he can suit up with the Transylvania Warriors while we wait.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, pop star Ciara, also made Halloween a family affair, with everyone dressing up a little differently, including Busta Rhymes, Janet Jackson, Maleficent and Marvel villain Carnage.

Russell Westbrook threw it back to “Sesame Street” with an Elmo get-up during costume celebrations with his family.

The Rock has become a king at the box office in the years following his legendary WWE career, and this Halloween, he took to Pride Rock as the king of the jungle. Next time though he’ll have to remember that he’s a large man and order his costume the next size up.

Former NFL MVPs Tom Brady and Matt Ryan will be forever linked because of Super Bowl 51, and they’re linked on this Halloween list for both celebrating with their kids. I guess it makes sense that Brady and Ryan weren’t pictured at home in costume for Saturday’s holiday — both the Buccaneers and the Falcons were on the road in Week 8.

We would, of course, be remiss not to mention Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen, who didn’t let a little thing like, say, a game against Missouri get in the way of dressing up. Darth Gator led Florida to a 41-17 win over Mizzou to keep pace with Georgia atop the SEC East.